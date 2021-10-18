Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

