Project Pai (PAI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.32 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,781,762,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,671,709 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

