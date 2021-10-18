Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.54. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,441. Professional has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts predict that Professional will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 50.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 32.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

