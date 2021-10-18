Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ IPDN traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.25. 516,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,347. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 44.40% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $79,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

