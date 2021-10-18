Populous Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $747,496.00 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $40.91 million and approximately $747,496.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00193573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00088707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

