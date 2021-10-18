PolypuX Market Capitalization Tops $38,388.23 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $38,388.23 and approximately $2,724.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,493.72 or 1.00361252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.62 or 0.06195120 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00025254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

