Plancorp LLC Acquires 216 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $273.62. 39,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

