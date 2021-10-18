PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $104.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,297.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.15 or 0.00992126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00274939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00269630 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002410 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

