Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.85. 69,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,495. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

