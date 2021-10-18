Permit Capital LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Permit Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.2% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE JPM opened at $165.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a market cap of $495.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.