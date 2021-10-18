PEPS Coin Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $489.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00148379 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,179,460 coins and its circulating supply is 61,509,585 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

