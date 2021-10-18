Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.75. 117,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,513. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.67, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

