Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

PENN stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,597,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,649. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

