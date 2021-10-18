Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $85.11 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.74.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

