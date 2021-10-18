PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $24.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,036 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

