PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.18. The stock had a trading volume of 131,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

