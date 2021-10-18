Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYA. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 43.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 904,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter.

PAYA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 714,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,165. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

