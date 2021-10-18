Patron (PAT) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $4,649.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00200937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00091797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

