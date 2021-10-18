Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:PBHC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

