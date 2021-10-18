Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.29. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $785.78 million, a P/E ratio of 148.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

