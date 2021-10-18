Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,158 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

