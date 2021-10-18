Pangolin Achieves Market Cap of $24.94 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $24.94 million and $1.51 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.24 or 0.99629075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.62 or 0.05993815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

