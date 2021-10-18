Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Lessened by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 94,957 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 5.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $91,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

NYSE:PANW traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $511.79. 5,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,604. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $514.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

