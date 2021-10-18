Ossiam Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,356 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

