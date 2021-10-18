Ossiam Sells 8,207 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,919,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

