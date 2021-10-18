Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.73.

OSK stock opened at $101.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

