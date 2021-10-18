Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNNGY shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

