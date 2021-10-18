Orient Walt (HTDF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $203,576.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $203,576.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,920,688.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.09 or 1.00088695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.62 or 0.06098378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

