Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 231 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $138.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average of $132.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

