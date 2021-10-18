Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after buying an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $308,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Xilinx by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $300,689,000 after purchasing an additional 652,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $167.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.51. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.23 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

