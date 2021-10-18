Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.26 Million in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after acquiring an additional 171,464 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $194.40 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $126.13 and a twelve month high of $197.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

