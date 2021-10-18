Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 701,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,775,000 after buying an additional 163,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $52.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.