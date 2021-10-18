OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 67,580 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,580 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,191,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $82.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.