OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 26,238 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $744,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 386,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

