OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $38.83 on Monday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

