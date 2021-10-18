OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 28,028 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 79.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after purchasing an additional 548,379 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $28.45 on Monday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 711.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,856 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,646. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.