OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $302.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

