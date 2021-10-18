OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $884,000 Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,924,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iRobot by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 61,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $82.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

