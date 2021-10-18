OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQC opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $32.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

