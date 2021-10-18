OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 429.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

