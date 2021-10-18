ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $11,058.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,983.14 or 1.00143026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00051613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.75 or 0.00753329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001668 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004416 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

