Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
