Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.