Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. 11,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

