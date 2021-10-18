NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,966.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,868.01 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,034.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,960.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

