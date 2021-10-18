Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE JPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 346,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,209,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,085,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,593,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 111,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 121,083 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

