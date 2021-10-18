Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE JPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 346,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.