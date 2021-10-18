Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 29,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. 6,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,784. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

