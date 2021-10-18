NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,902. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

