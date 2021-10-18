Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $395.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $396.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.