Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,705 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $416,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 148,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

WEC opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

