Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of AutoZone worth $400,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,338,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,736.03 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,741.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,623.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,537.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

